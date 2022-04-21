North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $271.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

