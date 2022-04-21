North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 11,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

