North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 188 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. 215,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

