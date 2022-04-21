North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGCO. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of -0.34. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

