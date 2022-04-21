North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 457 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.