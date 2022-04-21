North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,919 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE UA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.11. 2,594,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

