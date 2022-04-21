North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $105,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 3,487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MQ stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 9,455,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

