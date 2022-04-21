North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 5,615,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.