North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,728. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $322.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,733. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.