North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 682.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in VMware were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VMware by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in VMware by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,475 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 769,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,036. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

