North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $85,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after acquiring an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.81. 382,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,051. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

