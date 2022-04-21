North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $48,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

