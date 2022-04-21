North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,814. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

