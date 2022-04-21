North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 1,961,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,415. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $532.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

