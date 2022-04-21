North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 500 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DFP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 42,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,242. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.