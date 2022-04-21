North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 482 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,386. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.