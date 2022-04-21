North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,806 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,633,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. 31,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

