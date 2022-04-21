North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,073,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after purchasing an additional 58,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 607,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 414,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

