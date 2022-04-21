North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 304 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,427. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43.

