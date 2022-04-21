North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 555 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $62.44. 7,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

