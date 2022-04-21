Node Runners Hits Market Cap of $441,697.82 (NDR)

Node Runners (NDR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $441,697.82 and approximately $5,610.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $17.97 or 0.00042494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00033480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00106093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.