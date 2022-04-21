Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

