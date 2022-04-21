Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.
About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Steel (NPSCY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.