Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,285. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

