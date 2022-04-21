NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 603,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,258. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

