NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.