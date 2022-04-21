NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $383,507.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,324,337,242 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,105,133 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

