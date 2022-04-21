NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Trading Up 17.1%

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shares were up 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 119,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 41,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.