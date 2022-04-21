Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.76. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

