New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 928,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

