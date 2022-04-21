New BitShares Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $1.74 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.75 or 0.07388667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,701.34 or 1.00176209 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036707 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

