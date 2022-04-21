Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

