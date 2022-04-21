Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NBW opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

