Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.47.

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day moving average is $510.62. Netflix has a 12-month low of $212.51 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

