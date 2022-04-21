Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $212.51 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.37 and a 200-day moving average of $510.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.