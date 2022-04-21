Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.47.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 52-week low of $212.51 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

