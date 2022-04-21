Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $212.51 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

