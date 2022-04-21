Nestree (EGG) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $86.70 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.82 or 0.99966348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

