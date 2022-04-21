NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $108,005.87 and $347.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 117.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000936 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

