Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.64

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 68383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$561.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

