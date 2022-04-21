Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.46.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,878,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

