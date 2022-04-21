National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $52,747.80 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $52,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,934,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,777,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,095. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Research by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Research by 3,366.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

