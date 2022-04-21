National Bank Financial Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

GOLD stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 492,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,463,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

