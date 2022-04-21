National Bank Financial Trims Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Target Price to C$138.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PRBZF remained flat at $$79.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

