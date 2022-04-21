Nasdacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $5,474.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 247% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $79,085.20 and approximately $5,474.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 71.7% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,822,025 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

