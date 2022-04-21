NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.60

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 5549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

