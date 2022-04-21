Nano (XNO) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $282.24 million and $11.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009052 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.