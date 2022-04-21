Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.24. 92,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 93,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.47 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,800.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

