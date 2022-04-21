MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 35,520,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $298.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MultiPlan by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MultiPlan by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

