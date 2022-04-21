Muhammad Raghib Hussain Sells 45,782 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 6,846,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,343,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.