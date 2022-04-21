Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.89

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 25258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

